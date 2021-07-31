Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Akari Therapeutics, Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) by 23.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,751 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,099 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.84% of Akari Therapeutics worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Akari Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Akari Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th.

Akari Therapeutics stock opened at $1.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $77.11 million, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73. Akari Therapeutics, Plc has a 52 week low of $1.42 and a 52 week high of $4.21.

About Akari Therapeutics

Akari Therapeutics Plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate, Nomacopan, is a second-generation complement inhibitor. The company was founded on October 7, 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

