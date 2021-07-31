Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $305,000 Stock Holdings in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU) by 82.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 164,945 shares of the company’s stock after selling 792,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in 9F were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of 9F in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 9F in the first quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of 9F in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Institutional investors own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Get 9F alerts:

Shares of JFU stock opened at $1.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.08. 9F Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

9F Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital financial account platform that integrates and personalizes financial services in the People's Republic of China. Its products include digital financial accounts that offer online lending, wealth management, and payment facilitation services; revolving and non-revolving loan products to borrowers, as well as traffic referral services to institutional funding partners; and a suite of online wealth management products, such as fixed income products, stocks, insurance, bank wealth management products, and mutual funds to investors in various platforms, including Wukong Licai, 9F Wallet, and 9F Puhui.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JFU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 9F Inc. (NASDAQ:JFU).

Receive News & Ratings for 9F Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 9F and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.