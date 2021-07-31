Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New Investment in Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 14,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $387,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.17% of Mid Penn Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MPB. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,388 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 3,493 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 300.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock opened at $26.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.13 million, a PE ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.70. Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.20 and a 52-week high of $29.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.72.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.31. Mid Penn Bancorp had a net margin of 23.82% and a return on equity of 12.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mid Penn Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

