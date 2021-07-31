Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 14,030 Shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Duos Technologies Group Inc (OTCMKTS:DUOT) by 71.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,530 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,030 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Duos Technologies Group were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS DUOT opened at $7.90 on Friday. Duos Technologies Group Inc has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $13.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.55.

Duos Technologies Group (OTCMKTS:DUOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.16 million for the quarter.

Duos Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Duos Technologies, Inc designs and deploys artificial intelligence driven intelligent technologies systems in the United States. Its technology platforms include Praesidium, an integrated suite of analytics applications, which process and analyze data streams from virtually conventional or specialized sensors, and/or data points; and Centraco, a user interface that includes a physical security information management system.

