Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases New Position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELDN) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 27,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ELDN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $547,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $131,000. CM Management LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $803,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $1,060,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Eledon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $166,000. 58.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ELDN shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.49 on Friday. Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.02 and a 52-week high of $27.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.79.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.20). As a group, analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines for the patients living with autoimmune disease and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), and requiring an organ or cell-based transplant. Its lead product candidate includes AT-1501, a humanized monoclonal antibody to target CD40 Ligand that is a molecule expressed on the surface of human immune system T cells, which is in Phase 2a clinical trials for the treatment of ALS, and Phase 2 clinical trials in islet cell transplantation for the treatment of type 1 diabetes.

