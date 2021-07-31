Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases Shares of 4,100 First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 51,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 4,625 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 995,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,513,000 after buying an additional 58,100 shares during the period. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 393,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after buying an additional 26,491 shares during the period. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 32,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares during the period.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $78.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $60.29 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This is a boost from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

