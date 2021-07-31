Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Sets New 52-Week Low at $6.28

Shares of Rentokil Initial plc (LON:RTO) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 6.28 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 562.20 ($7.35), with a volume of 6598831 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 527.40 ($6.89).

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on Rentokil Initial from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 415 ($5.42) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 557 ($7.28).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 303.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of £10.54 billion and a PE ratio of 56.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,441.27.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.09 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th.

Rentokil Initial Company Profile (LON:RTO)

Rentokil Initial plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

