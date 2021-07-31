Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on October 15th

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.46 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

Republic Services has increased its dividend payment by 24.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years.

RSG opened at $118.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.20. Republic Services has a fifty-two week low of $85.97 and a fifty-two week high of $118.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.14%. As a group, analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on RSG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a $116.14 price objective (down previously from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.10.

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 1,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $135,460.08. Also, CFO Brian M. Delghiaccio sold 2,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $236,436.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $385,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,562,565 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

