Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Colfax Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFX)

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) – KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Colfax in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.54. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Colfax’s FY2021 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 1.83%.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CFX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Colfax from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Colfax in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

Shares of CFX opened at $45.88 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.33. Colfax has a fifty-two week low of $26.45 and a fifty-two week high of $50.26. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFX. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Colfax in the first quarter worth $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 151.4% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 234.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Colfax by 108.0% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Colfax during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 96.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Colfax news, CFO Christopher M. Hix sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.89, for a total value of $4,130,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 182,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,388,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patricia A. Lang sold 24,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total value of $1,084,307.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,998.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 464,677 shares of company stock valued at $20,374,157. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Corporation operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Fabrication Technology and Medical Technology. The Fabrication Technology segment formulates, develops, manufactures, and supplies consumable products and equipment, including cutting, joining, and automated welding products, as well as gas control equipment.

