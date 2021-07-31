Research Analysts Offer Predictions for First National Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:FN)

First National Financial Co. (TSE:FN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of First National Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First National Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on First National Financial from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$57.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday. National Bankshares raised their target price on First National Financial from C$53.00 to C$55.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on First National Financial from C$52.00 to C$50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$52.33.

Shares of TSE FN opened at C$46.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.41. First National Financial has a 12-month low of C$31.36 and a 12-month high of C$53.25. The company has a current ratio of 11.22, a quick ratio of 10.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6,541.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$49.87.

First National Financial (TSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.82 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$336.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$160.30 million.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. First National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.76%.

First National Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, originates, underwrites, and services residential and commercial mortgages in Canada. The company offers single family residential, and multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. It provides its services online. First National Financial Corporation founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

