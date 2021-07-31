Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Maxim Integrated Products in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Oppenheimer analyst R. Schafer forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.95 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.92 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on MXIM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of MXIM stock opened at $99.91 on Friday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 1 year low of $63.74 and a 1 year high of $105.49. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $719.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $682.83 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 31.77%. The business’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MXIM. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 260.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 994,720 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $88,182,000 after acquiring an additional 718,451 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,125 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 4,613 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 120.5% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 17,472 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 16,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.02, for a total transaction of $1,680,320.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,600 shares of company stock worth $6,655,576. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

