Research Analysts Offer Predictions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.97) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.39) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on PNT. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.20 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52-week low of $7.65 and a 52-week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Company Profile

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

