Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alphabet Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Alphabet in a report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. KeyCorp analyst J. Patterson forecasts that the information services provider will post earnings per share of $122.64 for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $3,071.00 target price on the stock.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GOOG. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,600.00 to $3,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,001.10.

Shares of GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,553.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 12 month low of $1,406.55 and a 12 month high of $2,800.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.15.

In other Alphabet news, Director Ann Mather sold 27 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,402.16, for a total value of $64,858.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at $1,109,797.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $806,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 876.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 732 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 541 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $946,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 5,763.0% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 49,660 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $86,998,000 after acquiring an additional 48,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Value Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $2,914,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

