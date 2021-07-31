Research Analysts Set Expectations for Schlumberger Limited’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SLB)

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Schlumberger in a report issued on Monday, July 26th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine now forecasts that the oil and gas company will earn $0.36 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.32. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Schlumberger’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.83 EPS.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 price target (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Monday, July 26th. increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.01.

Shares of SLB opened at $28.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $40.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 9.96%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,890,786.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 12.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 109,407,465 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,974,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398,419 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Schlumberger by 26.1% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 23,701,536 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,901,533 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.7% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,650,270 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $398,341,000 after buying an additional 517,921 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,588,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Schlumberger by 16.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,707,811 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,156,000 after buying an additional 1,510,255 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.