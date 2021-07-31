Research Analysts Set Expectations for Stryker Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SYK)

Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Stryker in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Krum now expects that the medical technology company will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.21. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Stryker’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.35 EPS.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.13. Stryker had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $255.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Wednesday. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Stryker from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stryker currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.79.

Stryker stock opened at $270.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker has a 12-month low of $185.20 and a 12-month high of $275.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $259.14. The firm has a market cap of $102.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.43, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Stryker during the second quarter worth about $1,210,000. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 0.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,013,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Stryker by 16.4% during the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its position in Stryker by 4.2% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 951 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.8% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 33.92%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

