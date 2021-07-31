Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Resideo Technologies Inc. provides critical comfort and security solutions primarily in residential environments and distributor of low-voltage and security products. Resideo Technologies Inc. is based in GOLDEN VALLEY, United States. “

REZI opened at $29.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.33 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.61. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $32.80.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Resideo Technologies had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 2.01%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Nina Richardson sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.63, for a total transaction of $62,815.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 165.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies Company Profile

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

