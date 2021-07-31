Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Shares of Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) (TSE:RFP) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $11.50, but opened at $12.11. Resolute Forest Products shares last traded at $12.03, with a volume of 3,609 shares traded.

The basic materials company reported $3.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.72. Resolute Forest Products had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 3.28%.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th.

A number of analysts recently commented on RFP shares. Scotiabank raised Resolute Forest Products from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Resolute Forest Products from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

In other Resolute Forest Products news, SVP Daniel Ouellet sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total transaction of $67,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 100,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,672.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RFP. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 11,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Resolute Forest Products in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,242,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Resolute Forest Products by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 370,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,054,000 after buying an additional 91,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $944.35 million, a PE ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 3.13.

Resolute Forest Products Company Profile (NYSE:RFP)

Resolute Forest Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the forest products industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Market Pulp, Tissue, Wood Products, and Paper. The Market Pulp segment offers virgin and recycled bleached kraft pulp, which is used to make a range of consumer products, including tissue, packaging, specialty paper products, diapers, and other absorbent products.

