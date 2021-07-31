Reviewing MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW)

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) and ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACI Worldwide has a beta of 1.14, meaning that its stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares MongoDB and ACI Worldwide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MongoDB -43.16% -648.36% -16.73% ACI Worldwide 7.39% 16.17% 5.82%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for MongoDB and ACI Worldwide, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MongoDB 0 3 12 0 2.80 ACI Worldwide 0 0 6 0 3.00

MongoDB presently has a consensus price target of $371.87, suggesting a potential upside of 3.61%. ACI Worldwide has a consensus price target of $43.40, suggesting a potential upside of 26.53%. Given ACI Worldwide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ACI Worldwide is more favorable than MongoDB.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.7% of MongoDB shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 95.9% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of MongoDB shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ACI Worldwide shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares MongoDB and ACI Worldwide’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MongoDB $590.38 million 37.78 -$266.94 million ($3.52) -101.97 ACI Worldwide $1.29 billion 3.13 $72.66 million N/A N/A

ACI Worldwide has higher revenue and earnings than MongoDB.

Summary

ACI Worldwide beats MongoDB on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc. provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB. It also provides professional services, such as consulting and training. The company was formerly known as 10gen, Inc. and changed its name to MongoDB, Inc. in August 2013. MongoDB, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About ACI Worldwide

ACI Worldwide, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site. The ACI on Demand segment covers the needs of banks, financial intermediaries, merchants, and corporates who use payments to facilitate their core business. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Naples, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.