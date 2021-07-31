Revolution Populi (RVP) Trading Up 19.7% Over Last 7 Days

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded up 16.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 31st. One Revolution Populi coin can currently be bought for about $0.0204 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Revolution Populi has a total market cap of $24.44 million and approximately $595,672.00 worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Revolution Populi has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

Revolution Populi (RVP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Revolution Populi Coin Trading

