Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) versus ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Head-To-Head Review

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) and ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) are both mid-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Revolve Group and ContextLogic, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Revolve Group 0 5 10 1 2.75 ContextLogic 1 4 9 0 2.57

Revolve Group currently has a consensus price target of $51.33, indicating a potential downside of 26.26%. ContextLogic has a consensus price target of $21.67, indicating a potential upside of 117.97%. Given ContextLogic’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe ContextLogic is more favorable than Revolve Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Revolve Group and ContextLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Revolve Group $580.65 million 8.66 $56.79 million $0.70 99.44 ContextLogic $2.54 billion 2.42 -$745.00 million ($5.87) -1.69

Revolve Group has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ContextLogic. ContextLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Revolve Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

44.9% of Revolve Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.9% of ContextLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.1% of Revolve Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.6% of ContextLogic shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Revolve Group and ContextLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Revolve Group 12.21% 36.19% 22.20% ContextLogic N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Revolve Group beats ContextLogic on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc. engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands. The Forward segment provides luxury products. The company was founded by Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas in 2003 and is headquartered in Cerritos, CA.

ContextLogic Company Profile

ContextLogic Inc. operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

