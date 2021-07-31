Reynolds Consumer Products (REYN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Reynolds Consumer Products to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ REYN opened at $28.45 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.37. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $35.69.

In other Reynolds Consumer Products news, insider Stephen C. Estes bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REYN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

About Reynolds Consumer Products

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

