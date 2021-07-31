Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $13.50 to $11.50. The stock had previously closed at $7.06, but opened at $6.90. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. Ribbon Communications shares last traded at $7.13, with a volume of 54,229 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 162.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 57,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 35,734 shares in the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,257,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,732,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,272,000 after buying an additional 616,448 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ribbon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $615,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582,892 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after buying an additional 146,231 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.49% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.53.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Ribbon Communications had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 20.02%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ribbon Communications Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

