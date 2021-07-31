Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) Given a GBX 5,000 Price Target at UBS Group

Rio Tinto Group (LON:RIO) received a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price objective from equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential downside of 18.05% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 6,830 ($89.23) target price on Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,200 ($81.00) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($86.23) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,600 ($99.29) price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 6,219.23 ($81.25).

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Shares of LON RIO opened at GBX 6,101 ($79.71) on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a twelve month low of GBX 4,226.50 ($55.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 6,876.26 ($89.84). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 6,024.02. The stock has a market cap of £98.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.65, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

In other news, insider Peter Cunningham sold 5 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,782 ($75.54), for a total transaction of £289.10 ($377.71).

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

Read More: Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.