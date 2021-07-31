Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Lowered by CLSA

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) was downgraded by equities researchers at CLSA from an “underperform” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

RIO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Rio Tinto Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.13.

Shares of RIO stock opened at $86.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.19. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $55.39 and a one year high of $95.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,795 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,823 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 4,920 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

