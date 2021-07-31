Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $98.34

Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $98.34 and last traded at $97.35, with a volume of 775542 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. Truist raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $67.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $100.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Robert Half International from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 35.42% and a net margin of 7.86%. Robert Half International’s revenue was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RHI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,258,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,791,000 after acquiring an additional 53,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,520,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,746,000 after acquiring an additional 69,809 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 7,899.4% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,105,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079,520 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,774,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $110,862,000 after acquiring an additional 544,332 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,564,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,759,000 after acquiring an additional 286,900 shares during the period. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Robert Half International Company Profile (NYSE:RHI)

Robert Half International Inc provides staffing and risk consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. It places temporary services for accounting, finance, and bookkeeping; temporary and full-time office and administrative personnel consisting of executive and administrative assistants, receptionists, and customer service representatives; full-time accounting, financial, tax, and accounting operations personnel; and information technology contract consultants and full-time employees in the areas of platform systems integration to end-user technical and desktop support, including specialists in application development, networking, systems integration and deployment, database design and administration, and security and business continuity.

