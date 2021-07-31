Robert W. Baird Increases McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target to $262.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $252.00 to $262.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 7.95% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.72.

NYSE:MCD opened at $242.71 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $191.64 and a 52 week high of $247.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.91.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.26. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 59.01% and a net margin of 26.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 8.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,493 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.45, for a total value of $606,920.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Ozan sold 47,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.90, for a total value of $11,621,591.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1,050.0% during the 2nd quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 230 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

