RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.5 days.

Shares of ROBOF stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.29.

RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. engages in the robotics, motion control, and technology education business in Israel. It develops automation, motion control, and algorithmic functions related products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets training products and e-learning systems, as well as engineering and manufacturing technology training systems.

