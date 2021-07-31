RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

RoboGroup T.E.K. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROBOF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,400 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the June 30th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.5 days.
Shares of ROBOF stock remained flat at $$1.04 during trading hours on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.34. RoboGroup T.E.K. has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.29.
RoboGroup T.E.K. Company Profile
Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index
Receive News & Ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RoboGroup T.E.K. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.