Rogers (NYSE:ROG) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.16 EPS

Rogers (NYSE:ROG) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rogers had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 9.36%. Rogers updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $1.700-$1.850 EPS.

NYSE:ROG traded down $13.39 on Friday, reaching $190.60. The stock had a trading volume of 180,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,518. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $193.68. The company has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72 and a beta of 1.81. Rogers has a 12-month low of $95.69 and a 12-month high of $207.82.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.39, for a total value of $150,652.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $923,352.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jay B. Knoll sold 1,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.96, for a total transaction of $226,096.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,864,724.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ROG shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Rogers from $260.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Rogers in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Rogers from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.33.

Rogers Company Profile

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

