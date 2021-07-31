Rollins Financial Purchases 1,711 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Rollins Financial lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,489 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.0% of Rollins Financial’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Rollins Financial’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $1,630,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 35,172 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 839.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,093 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 9,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 41,526 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,236,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $284.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.15 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $196.25 and a 12-month high of $290.15. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.81.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

In related news, President Bradford L. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.27, for a total transaction of $2,002,160.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 694,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,833,537.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 87,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,048,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,586 shares of company stock worth $3,899,849. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $360.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $316.48.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

