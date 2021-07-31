Roth Capital Increases Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Price Target to $52.00

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its price target raised by Roth Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “below average” rating on the stock. Roth Capital’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Shares of Carriage Services stock opened at $37.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Carriage Services has a 52-week low of $20.22 and a 52-week high of $39.65. The company has a market capitalization of $671.10 million, a PE ratio of 32.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.90.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. Carriage Services had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 19.09%. Analysts forecast that Carriage Services will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Carriage Services news, VP Carlos R. Quezada bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,070.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 2,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,051.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Shawn R. Phillips sold 32,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.48, for a total transaction of $1,174,583.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 101,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,782.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 3,000 shares of company stock worth $112,730. Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 8,605.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 122.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Carriage Services in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.