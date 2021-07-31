Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) a €300.00 Price Target

Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) has been given a €300.00 ($352.94) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 45.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on VOW3. Jefferies Financial Group set a €295.00 ($347.06) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. DZ Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays set a €290.00 ($341.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €270.00 ($317.65) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($278.82) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €259.88 ($305.74).

Volkswagen stock opened at €205.50 ($241.76) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €218.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.20. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of €122.96 ($144.66) and a 1-year high of €252.20 ($296.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $42.38 billion and a PE ratio of 9.29.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

