Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) by 0.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 148,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $5,450,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 4.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CG. upped their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $49.50 to $51.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.09.

In other The Carlyle Group news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total transaction of $114,770.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Carlyle Group Management L.L.C sold 192,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.65, for a total value of $10,505,642.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,398,183 shares of company stock worth $104,920,410 in the last three months. 36.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CG opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.48 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.49. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 52.35% and a return on equity of 30.51%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

