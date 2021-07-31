Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Stock Holdings in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE)

Royal Bank of Canada reduced its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,254 shares of the company’s stock after selling 379 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned about 0.15% of NorthWestern worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in NorthWestern by 581.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NorthWestern by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in NorthWestern in the 1st quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 2,200 shares of NorthWestern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.15, for a total transaction of $143,330.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,105 shares in the company, valued at $267,440.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $186,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NWE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Williams Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NorthWestern in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NorthWestern from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

NASDAQ NWE opened at $61.99 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.38.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.26. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 13.26%. The business had revenue of $298.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NorthWestern’s payout ratio is currently 74.03%.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

