Royal Bank of Canada Increases Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.21% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Olin from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Olin from $51.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group upgraded Olin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.79.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $47.03 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $46.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Olin has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 10.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.76) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Pat D. Dawson sold 71,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.60, for a total value of $3,379,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,509,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mb Oconnor sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $675,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 335 shares in the company, valued at $15,081.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Olin by 117.2% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,549 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Olin by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,229 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Olin during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

