Royal Bank of Canada Raises Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Price Target to C$197.00

Intact Financial (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) had its target price lifted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$196.00 to C$197.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

IFCZF has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on Intact Financial from C$170.00 to C$188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price target on Intact Financial from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Intact Financial from C$180.00 to C$193.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intact Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.50.

OTCMKTS:IFCZF opened at $136.10 on Thursday. Intact Financial has a 52-week low of $103.32 and a 52-week high of $142.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.46.

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles; personal property insurance, such as protection for homes and contents from risks, such as fire, theft, vandalism, water damage, and other damages, as well as personal liability coverage; and property coverage for tenants, condominium owners, non-owner occupied residences, and seasonal residences.

