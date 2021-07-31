Royal Bank of Canada Raises Position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,895 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 2.59% of iShares Global Green Bond ETF worth $5,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $41,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 1,428.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 9.0% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter.

BGRN stock opened at $55.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.92. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

