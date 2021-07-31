Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Shopify (TSE:SHOP)

Shopify (TSE:SHOP)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$2,260.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price suggests a potential upside of 20.66% from the stock’s previous close.

SHOP has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Shopify to C$2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from C$1,569.36 to C$2,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2,160.00.

TSE SHOP opened at C$1,873.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 17.13. The company has a market cap of C$233.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1,741.59. Shopify has a 52 week low of C$1,109.41 and a 52 week high of C$2,075.88.

In other Shopify news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total transaction of C$291,093.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares in the company, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

