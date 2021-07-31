Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Sector Perform Rating for Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)

Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:MR.UN)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$7.25 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.69% from the company’s current price.

MR.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a C$7.25 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of MR.UN stock opened at C$6.86 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$7.00. The firm has a market cap of C$88.94 million and a P/E ratio of -0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 335.64. Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$3.55 and a 52 week high of C$7.31.

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canadian markets. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 38 properties representing approximately 2.93 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan; and Kelowna, British Columbia.

