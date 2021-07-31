Royal Bank of Canada Trims Stock Position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $5,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,049,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $393,711,000 after purchasing an additional 361,508 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,537,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 37,087 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,429,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $138,948,000 after purchasing an additional 183,665 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,399,369 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $136,061,000 after purchasing an additional 110,564 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,059,271 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,993,000 after purchasing an additional 76,457 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 25,000 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.69, for a total transaction of $2,317,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,948 shares in the company, valued at $16,679,380.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Kate Haviland sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total value of $90,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 54,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,958,507.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BPMC opened at $87.87 on Friday. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a one year low of $66.20 and a one year high of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.13.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.77) by ($0.09). Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 24.35%. On average, research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post -6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BPMC. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.71.

Blueprint Medicines Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corp. is a precision therapy company. It focuses on medicines to improve the lives of patients with genomically defined cancers, rare diseases and cancer immunotherapy. The company was founded by Chris Varma, Nicholas B. Lydon, Brian Druker, and Alexis Borisy on October 14, 2008 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

