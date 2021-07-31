Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ryerson Holding Corporation is a services company that processes and distributes metals. The Company, through its subsidiaries, purchases, processes, and distributes various forms of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon, alloy steel, nickel, and red metals. Ryerson serves several industries including oil and gas, industrial equipment, transportation equipment, heavy equipment and electrical machinery. It has operations primarily in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China and Brazil. Ryerson Holding Corporation is headquartered in Chicago. “

NYSE:RYI opened at $15.73 on Wednesday. Ryerson has a twelve month low of $5.24 and a twelve month high of $19.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.14.

Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter. Ryerson had a negative return on equity of 5.66% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ryerson will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 83.2% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 21,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 19.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 396,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,763,000 after buying an additional 65,703 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 7.0% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 30.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,815 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in Ryerson in the first quarter valued at about $664,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. The company offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structurals, and tubing.

