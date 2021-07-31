Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) PT Lowered to GBX 310 at Credit Agricole

Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE) had its price objective reduced by Credit Agricole from GBX 320 ($4.18) to GBX 310 ($4.05) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on SBRE. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 267 ($3.49) to GBX 264 ($3.45) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Sabre Insurance Group to a sell rating and decreased their target price for the company from GBX 257 ($3.36) to GBX 224 ($2.93) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Shore Capital reissued an under review rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of Sabre Insurance Group stock opened at GBX 232.50 ($3.04) on Wednesday. Sabre Insurance Group has a twelve month low of GBX 222 ($2.90) and a twelve month high of GBX 308.50 ($4.03). The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 258.72. The firm has a market cap of £581.25 million and a PE ratio of 14.72.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a GBX 3.70 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

In related news, insider Catherine Elizabeth Barton purchased 343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 261 ($3.41) per share, with a total value of £895.23 ($1,169.62). Also, insider Geoffrey Richard Carter purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 234 ($3.06) per share, for a total transaction of £23,400 ($30,572.25). Insiders have purchased a total of 10,516 shares of company stock worth $2,474,675 over the last ninety days.

Sabre Insurance Group

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, writes general insurance for motor vehicles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl and Insure 2 Drive. The company was founded in 1982 and is based in Dorking, the United Kingdom.

