Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Price Target Increased to $277.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $257.00 to $277.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stephens raised Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Saia from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Saia from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Saia in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $227.31.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia stock traded up $4.32 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $226.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,523. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.34. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%. Equities research analysts predict that Saia will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,056,369 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $935,319,000 after acquiring an additional 57,264 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 51.3% in the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,264,143 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $291,486,000 after acquiring an additional 428,541 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 9.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 907,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $190,011,000 after acquiring an additional 76,642 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 3.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 877,060 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $202,233,000 after acquiring an additional 33,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Saia by 4.3% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 669,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,348,000 after acquiring an additional 27,765 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

Featured Story: What are trading strategies for the 52-week high/low?

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.