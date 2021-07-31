Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.34 EPS

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) released its earnings results on Thursday. The transportation company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.34, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Saia had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 9.02%.

Shares of Saia stock traded up $4.32 on Friday, reaching $226.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 321,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,523. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24. Saia has a 52-week low of $116.14 and a 52-week high of $249.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

A number of research firms recently commented on SAIA. Stephens raised Saia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $295.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Saia from $220.00 to $265.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Saia from $257.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Saia from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.31.

Saia, Inc operates as a transportation holding company. The firm through its wholly-owned subsidiaries provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload (LTL) services through a single integrated organization. The firm also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited and logistics services across North America.

