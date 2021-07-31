Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead candidate is Seclidemstat, which is in clinical development for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, as well as advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers. Salarius Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Flex Pharma Inc., is based in Houston, Texas. “

Shares of NASDAQ SLRX opened at $0.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.06. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.63 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.27 million for the quarter. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.74% and a negative net margin of 140.01%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SLRX. Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,948,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $2,314,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. Kepos Capital LP raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 338.4% in the 1st quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 548,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 423,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 424,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 64,244 shares during the last quarter. 34.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing epigenetic-based cancer treatments. The company's lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, including prostate, breast, and ovarian cancers, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

