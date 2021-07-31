Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAL) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,262 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,932 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Salisbury Bancorp were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SAL. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Salisbury Bancorp by 52.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,663 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 6,803 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 202.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,836 shares of the bank’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 5,248 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in Salisbury Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $266,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,229 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Salisbury Bancorp by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 160,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Salisbury Bancorp stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.02. Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.32 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00.

Salisbury Bancorp (NASDAQ:SAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.04. Salisbury Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 28.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Salisbury Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This is a positive change from Salisbury Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Salisbury Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. DA Davidson upgraded Salisbury Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Salisbury Bancorp Profile

Salisbury Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Salisbury Bank and Trust Company that provides commercial banking, consumer financing, retail banking, and trust and wealth advisory services. It offers various retail and commercial deposit products. The company also provides loans, such as residential and commercial real estate loans; construction loans; commercial loans; working capital loans; equipment loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, collateral loans, and auto and personal installment loans.

