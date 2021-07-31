Salvus Wealth Management LLC Purchases 11,291 Shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS)

Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Drive Shack Inc. (NYSE:DS) by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,291 shares during the quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Drive Shack worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Drive Shack by 111.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,263 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Drive Shack by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Drive Shack in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 40.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DS opened at $2.52 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.06. Drive Shack Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $4.02.

Drive Shack (NYSE:DS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.09 million for the quarter.

Separately, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Drive Shack in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.65.

Drive Shack Company Profile

Drive Shack Inc owns and operates golf-related leisure and entertainment venue business. It operates through Entertainment Golf Venues and Traditional Golf Properties segments. The Entertainment Golf Venues segment operates entertainment golf venues in Raleigh, North Carolina; Richmond, Virginia; and Orlando and West Palm Beach, Florida.

