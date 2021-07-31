Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $179.43.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SAFM shares. Barclays lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stephens lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $78,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFM opened at $186.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67. Sanderson Farms has a one year low of $109.48 and a one year high of $195.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $176.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $4.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $2.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The business’s revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.43) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms will post 16.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

