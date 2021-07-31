Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, reports. Sanofi had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.553-$7.624 EPS.
SNY opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.
About Sanofi
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.