Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04, reports. Sanofi had a return on equity of 37.54% and a net margin of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $10.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.29 billion. Sanofi updated its FY 2021 guidance to $7.553-$7.624 EPS.

SNY opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.57. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $44.76 and a 1 year high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Sanofi from $703.00 to $729.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $391.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Sanofi by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 778,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 19,528 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Sanofi by 112.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,008,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593,595 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 31,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sanofi by 214.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 312,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,173,000 after purchasing an additional 212,949 shares during the last quarter. 7.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Story: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.