Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $41.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $39.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 0.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

NYSE:SC opened at $41.03 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.60, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 51.93 and a quick ratio of 51.93. Santander Consumer USA has a fifty-two week low of $16.03 and a fifty-two week high of $41.57.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $1.53. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 20.43% and a return on equity of 30.33%. As a group, research analysts expect that Santander Consumer USA will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SC. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the 4th quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 144.8% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 4,416 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.86% of the company’s stock.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. It offers vehicle financial products and services, including retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

