Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) Short Interest Update

Sasol Limited (OTCMKTS:SASOF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,100 shares, a growth of 84.8% from the June 30th total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 231.0 days.

Sasol stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. Sasol has a 1-year low of $4.51 and a 1-year high of $17.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.68.

Get Sasol alerts:

About Sasol

Sasol Ltd. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of liquid fuels, chemicals, and low-carbon electricity. It operates through following segments: Mining, Exploration and Production International, Energy, Base Chemicals, Performance Chemicals, and Group Functions. The Mining segment secures coal feedstock for the Southern African value chain, mainly for gasification, but also to generate electricity and steam.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Sasol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sasol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.